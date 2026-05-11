Savannah Guthrie posts on Instagram in honor of her mom Nancy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Savannah Guthrie making a Mother's Day post Sunday about her missing mother Nancy, as it has almost been 100 days since she first went missing.

"Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie - we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you." Savannah said in the post caption.

The Today Show host also asked for the public's help once again, reiterating the reward available for any information leading to finding her mother.

"We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available." Savannah said.