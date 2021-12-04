Santa meet-and-greets return at 'Miracle on Congress Street'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a quiet 2020, holiday celebrations are making a comeback in downtown Tucson this year.

On opening day for ‘Miracle on Congress Street’ Friday at Congress and 5th Avenue, Santa Claus was once again meeting and greeting with local families.

Last December, Santa was up on the rooftop of Playground Bar and Grill in order to adhere to COVID-19 protocols. HUB Ice Cream general manager Kristel Johnson said St. Nick lowered a letterbox for kids on the sidewalk below to drop letters.

This year, those letters are being hand-delivered. But Santa is staying in his sleigh, separated from families, in order to practice social distancing.

“We wanna still be as conscious as possible, be as safe as possible, but yet we still want to enjoy the magic of Christmas and be able to share that with kids and families in Tucson,” Johnson said. “So that test is really important in being part of the community.”

‘Miracle on Congress Street’ is also offering kids free ice cream and hot cocoa, while adults can buy holiday-themed cocktails.

Organizers are also collecting non-perishable food donations for Community Food Bank during its busiest season of the year.

‘Miracle on Congress Street’ runs Fridays and Saturdays from 4-6:30 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 19.

Downtown Tucson is hosting different holiday events and activities this year, known as ‘Desert Nights Downtown Lights.’

Not every event is returning this December, however. The 2021 Parade of Lights and Festival was canceled for the second straight year due to the effects of the pandemic.

For more information about holiday events in downtown Tucson, you can click here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

