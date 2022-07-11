Santa Cruz Hospital closing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital announced it is officially closing.
As of 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, the hospital has closed its doors.
This has raised concerns for some people.
If medical records are needed, please visit scvrhaz.com.
