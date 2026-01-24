Wrong-way crash on I-19 during Border Patrol pursuit leaves two dead; suspect facing murder charges

Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 19 in Santa Cruz County that left two people dead and several others seriously injured.

According to DPS, the crash happened Thursday, January 22, near kilometer 11 on southbound I-19. Investigators say the driver of the at-fault vehicle was actively fleeing from U.S. Border Patrol agents in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

DPS says Arizona State Troopers were not involved in the attempted traffic stop or the pursuit.

Authorities identified the driver as Adolfo Hernandez Salazar. While fleeing, DPS says Salazar drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.

The crash resulted in the deaths of two passengers inside the suspect vehicle, serious injuries to a third passenger in that vehicle, and serious injuries to the driver of the other vehicle, according to DPS.

After the crash, investigators say Salazar ran from the scene on foot but was captured nearby by U.S. Border Patrol agents. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on Friday, January 23.

Salazar now faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and additional charges.

DPS says victim identification and next-of-kin notifications are still underway, and no further victim details are being released at this time.

The DPS Highway Patrol Southern Vehicular Crimes Investigation Unit is leading the homicide investigation.

DPS says additional information will be released as it becomes available.