Wild West Christmas: Empire Ranch Foundation opens doors to community

The ranch is open to the public year-round and puts one many events to share the history with the public
Christmas at the Empire Ranch
Posted at 10:10 PM, Dec 08, 2023
SONOITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Empire Ranch Foundation is inviting Southern Arizonans to kick off the Christmas season with historical traditions at the main Ranch House in "wine country."

Festivities are planned for Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will have live music, featuring Santa Clause and the Grinch.

“The best part is spreading Christmas cheer. This Old West feeling way when you step into this house, and then you see all these Christmas decorations....and it's amazing. And we love to share that with the public,” said President of the Empire Ranch Foundation Faith Boice McCabe.

This event is free to the public, but a $10 donation is requested for parking. All proceeds goes towards the preservation and interpretation of the Empire Ranch Headquarters.

"None of our events are about fund raising, to be honest. But it's about sharing this place with the public," explained Boice McCabe, "A lot of people don't know that it's open to the public, and that they can come here at any time. And you get to come here for Christmas."

The Ranch is located about an hour south of Tucson at 16655 E. Empire Ranch Rd., Sonoita, Ariz. 85637.

