Santa Cruz Humane Society to close after 16 years, 34 dogs still need homes

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Santa Cruz Humane Society, located along Patagonia Highway in Nogales, is set to close its doors this fall after 16 years of operation.

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Santa Cruz Humane Society closing after 16 years

Board President Sue Rogers said a lack of funding drove the decision, which was made about six weeks ago.

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"I am sad that it has come to this," Rogers said.

Marc Monroy

The organization has helped thousands of animals find new homes over the years but has struggled to secure grants because of the county's population size.

"We don't qualify for a majority of grants because you have to have a population of 50,000," Rogers said.

Santa Cruz County's population sits just below that threshold at around 48,000 people, leaving the humane society reliant on community donations to stay operational.

Marc Monroy

"It warms my heart so much that this public loves us," Rogers said.

As of Monday, the humane society still needs to find homes for 34 dogs. Officials say they will not close their doors until every animal is adopted or transferred to a separate rescue organization.

"No animal is left behind or faces euthanasia... that I can promise the public,"Rogers said.

While the organization is no longer accepting new animals, it is continuing to offer spay and neuter services every Wednesday until closure.

Marc Monroy

Rogers said the future of the building remains uncertain, but she hopes Santa Cruz County will step in to purchase the property and convert it into an animal control center.

"We just don't have any other choice," Rogers said.

If you would like to adopt, a link to the Santa Cruz Humane Society's website is available here.

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