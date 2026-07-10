Santa Cruz County seeks community input as Hermosa mining project advances

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Santa Cruz County leaders say they are working to balance economic opportunity with environmental protection as the Hermosa mining project near Patagonia moves closer to operation.

If you'd like to give feedback visit the CPBA website.

The project, operated by Australian mining company South32, has grown into an investment of more than $3 billion in the Patagonia Mountains near the town of Patagonia. As development progresses, county officials say the proposal has generated significant public discussion about its potential environmental and economic impacts.

Marc Monroy

"The mine will have an impact on that and we have to be realistic about that," said Christopher Young.

Young said the project has also prompted greater public participation from residents and local leaders.

"It's very controversial, but due to this, we have had way more engagement with our community and with the Town of Patagonia," Young said.

County officials are developing a Community Protections and Benefits Agreement with local governments and South32 to address concerns related to air quality, water, soil and biodiversity. The agreement is also intended to establish how future revenue generated by the mine could benefit the community.

"What this agreement, that we're working on, is going to go above and beyond with protections to make sure that we have a sustainable future for Santa Cruz County," Young said.

Marc Monroy

According to Young, the county's goal is to reinvest revenue generated by the mine into community programs, including affordable child care, housing support and workforce development.

"We want to make it so that if someone in Santa Cruz County wants to either go to school, or get a job, that we're able to provide them child care," Young said.

Young acknowledged the mine will have an impact on the surrounding environment and said county leaders are seeking protections that exceed federal requirements already outlined by the U.S. Forest Service.

"We want as much input from the community as possible," Young said.

County officials say they are continuing to seek public feedback as work on the agreement moves forward. Links to provide input and learn more about the project are available through KGUN 9's online coverage.

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