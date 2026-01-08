Santa Cruz County residents raise water concerns after mine testing shows elevated antimony

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents packed a Santa Cruz County meeting on Wednesday to raise concerns about water quality near the proposed Hermosa mining project, after testing detected elevated levels of antimony, a regulated pollutant.

Community members addressed representatives from South32, the company behind the Hermosa mine, during public comment in Nogales, with many saying the issue goes beyond a single test result.

For some residents, the discovery has renewed long-standing worries about groundwater quality and supply in Santa Cruz County.

“Antimony is a heavy metal and we are concerned,” said Robin Lucky, a county resident of more than 20 years. “If you look at the periodic chart, it’s in the same area as lead, manganese and those kinds of things.”

Lucky said concerns over water existed well before mining entered the conversation, but that the latest findings have intensified calls for transparency. After listening to the company’s presentation, she said more clarity is still needed.

“I think they really need to do a better job of communication,” Lucky said. “So the antimony was found, they’re taking action, great. But what is the process to actually explain what the process is.”

South32 told residents the elevated antimony levels triggered a required state review and said its operation was designed to address water quality challenges. The company’s president said a water treatment plant is already in place to meet regulatory standards.

“The plant does have the technology that can adapt and treat water to maintain compliance to ensure it’s a safe operation while we produce these critical minerals that are really important to our country,” he said.

The company also said it is working with local governments on a community protection and benefits agreement, which could include additional oversight measures and expanded access to water quality data as the project moves forward.

Additional public meetings are expected as the review process continues.