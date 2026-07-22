Santa Cruz County launches donation drive to help flood victims in Nogales, Sonora

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Santa Cruz County is asking residents to help families in Nogales, Sonora, by donating essential supplies after recent heavy rains caused flooding that damaged homes and left many people without basic necessities.

The Santa Cruz County Office of Emergency Management announced Wednesday that it has launched a community-wide donation drive to collect emergency supplies for residents impacted by the flooding.

County officials said the effort highlights the close relationship between the neighboring border communities and gives local residents an opportunity to assist families as they recover.

"Our communities have always stood together during times of need," Santa Cruz County Emergency Management Director Sobeira Castro said in a statement. "The people of Nogales, Sonora, are more than our neighbors. We share families, friendships, and a border that connects us every day. Every donation, no matter the size, will help provide comfort and essential supplies to those working to rebuild after this devastating flooding."

Castro encouraged residents to once again come together to support those affected by the disaster.

The county is accepting donations of new, unopened items only, including:



Bottled water

First aid supplies

Canned food

Blankets

Cleaning supplies, including mops, brooms, gloves, soap and bleach

Trash bags

Shovels and rakes

Plastic buckets

Toilet paper

Feminine hygiene products

Shampoo and body soap

Toothbrushes

Socks

Disinfecting wipes

Hand sanitizer

Baby supplies, including diapers, formula, baby blankets and baby wipes

Towels

Packaged snacks such as chips, cookies and crackers

Donations will be accepted through Friday, July 31, at two locations in Nogales, Arizona:

Santa Cruz County Complex – Office of Emergency Management

2150 N. Congress Drive, Suite 110

Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors Office

2150 N. Congress Drive, Suite 119

County officials said they cannot accept cash donations and are requesting only new, unopened supplies.

Santa Cruz County is encouraging residents, businesses, civic organizations and community groups to participate in the drive to help families in Nogales, Sonora, continue recovering from the recent flooding.

Anyone with questions about the donation drive can contact Brenda Herrera with the Santa Cruz County Office of Emergency Management at (520) 307-4293.