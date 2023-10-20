Radio safety equipment in Santa Cruz County expires in 2024

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff is sounding the alarm over radio equipment that is expiring soon.

He’s asking the state for $1.5 million for help with upgrades as local budgets are tight.

Some of the companies no longer make the equipment they have, making it hard to replace.

“We’re down to buying parts off of eBay to keep the system working," Sheriff David Hathaway said.

He's hoping the money can come from the state's border security fund.

The Nogales Police Department just received $10 million from the same pool of money.

Adam Klepp

Lizbeth Huerta, a dispatch supervisor, says if the main tower is hit by lightning the entire system is at risk of failing.

“It would be a safety hazard to the entire community," Huerta said.

A spokesperson for Governor Hobbs told KGUN 9 they have received the Sheriff’s request and it is currently under review.