Governor Hobbs gives $10 million to Nogales police during border shift

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs is giving a $10 million grant to the Nogales Police Department to enhance their communications technology, part of ongoing efforts to secure the border.

This follows a recent decision by the Customs and Border Protection to shift personnel from five Ports of Entry in Arizona, causing longer wait times and increased migrant releases in border communities.

Gov. Hobbs expressed concern about resource redirection, urging the federal government to ensure border security.

Time and again I’ve asked the Biden administration for assistance at the border, but instead they have chosen to redirect resources to speed the release of migrants without the support and coordination our local communities deserve.



Arizona is being overwhelmed, and we can’t afford to lose manpower at our ports of entry.



I’m glad to deliver border security resources to our communities, but the federal government needs to do its job and take action to ensure our border is secure and the migration process is orderly and humane. Gov. Hobbs

The State of Arizona has already invested heavily in border support, with over $35 million spent by the Department of Public Safety this year, seizing 12,200 pounds of drugs and 520 weapons.

Other agencies have also contributed to managing migrant services and enhancing security.