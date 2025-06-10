Eyewitness describes detailed account of DPS shooting in Nogales

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety still has not released the names of the two troopers or the suspect involved after a DPS trooper was shot in Nogales on Sunday, escaping with minor injuries.

Troopers subdued his attacker and arrested him near Grand and Western Avenues. The suspect was brought down with a taser, according to DPS.

An eyewitness who wanted to stay anonymous told KGUN 9 he saw most of the incident.

The witness described hearing loud bangs, and a lot of yelling. He then saw one of the troopers pointing a stun gun at the suspect.

He stated it was at the end of a foot chase and after being shocked with the taser, the man struggled as backup officers worked to subdue him.

DPS confirmed that during the incident the suspect managed to shoot one of the troopers in the torso.

As ambulance crews treated the injured trooper, the eyewitness got a glimpse of his wounds.

"I did see a very big red mark like a bruise, like right below the rib. There wasn't any blood or heavy blood," the eyewitness said.

DPS has not confirmed that the trooper was wearing body armor, but large bruises are sometimes reported when body armor keeps a bullet from penetrating. Still, the impact can transfer through the armor to leave a bruise.

In Nogales, when something's the talk of the town, they'll talk about it at Zula's Restaurant. Owner Bruce Bracker said the shooting has been the topic of the day.

"I mean for Nogales, a shooting of an officer is a rarity. I mean, this type of violence doesn't, just doesn't happen," Bracker said.

KGUN 9 will provide further updates on air and online as we learn more about this incident.