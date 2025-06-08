DPS officer injured in Nogales shooting, suspect apprehended after tasing

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper is recovering after being shot during a traffic stop that turned violent Saturday in Nogales.

According to DPS, troopers stopped a vehicle near the area between Western Avenue and Grand Avenue around 11am on Sunday, June 8. During the stop, the suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and opened fire, striking one of the DPS troopers.

According to Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado, a second trooper deployed a Taser on the suspect, successfully subduing and apprehending him at the scene.

DPS says the injured trooper sustained a non-life-threatening flesh wound. The trooper was transported to a local hospital for treatment but was released a short time later.

The incident is being investigated by the AZDPS Major Incident Division.

Authorities have shut down traffic in the area between Western and Grand, as well as between SR 82 and Grand Avenue, while the investigation continues. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and follow detours.

The name of the suspect and further details about the investigation have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN9 for updates.