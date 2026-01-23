Empire Ranch Foundation to host first ever trail race Saturday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of the largest cattle ranches n Arizona's history that's roped itself a spot on the National Register of Historic Places is holding it's first ever trail race this weekend.

The Empire Ranch is inviting the community to lace up their shoes to support the Empire Ranch Foundation—the non-profit that cares for the 150-year-old buildings on the property—as they help to work to keep those buildings standing.

The Foundation is fully run by volunteers with a passion for the property. Administrator Kimberly Patterson says—like many volunteers—she was hooked from her first visit 15 years ago.

“When I came, there were braces on the walls and the ceilings," she recalled. "It was just like something touched me that I’ve got to help protect it."

That's partially why Patterson says The Empire Ranch Foundation focuses on events. Of course, to share the history of the place but also to bring in new volunteers and members since memberships and sponsors are their top forms of funding.

Run Tucson Founder Randy Accetta also felt the magic on his first visit to Empire Ranch.

“Once you get up on the ridge line, you get to see all the mountain ranges,” he said. So, when the Empire Ranch foundation reached out about a fund raising run, he was fully on-board.

“The more people we expose to the Empire Ranch, we’re going to be able to continue on and people will just stay involved," Patterson said.

The races will go on—rain or shine— despite the lack of cover on the open ranch.

Patterson says the weather can add to the atmosphere of Empire Ranch, but ti can also add a few obstacles, for racers and for the ranch itself.

"Anybody who owns a home knows there’s always something,” Patterson said.

Since some parts of the ranch buildings were constructed in 1870, Patterson says the care can be pretty costly, especially for larger projects like repairing the property's south barn.

In March of 2025, a large wind gust blew the tin roof off the barn, resulting in a multi-thousand dollar repair cost. That project is now at the top of the non-profit's to-do list ahead of the race.

Accetta says his runners have already donated $2,000 to The Empire Ranch Foundation, and he's expecting to share some of the entry fees as well.

“Who else is going to help keep history alive?” he said.

The runners will hit the trail Saturday morning after 9:00 a.m.. Patterson says she hopes the race helps a whole new group of people fall in love with the land, just like she did.