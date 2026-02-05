DHS Secretary Kristi Noem visits southern border

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — President Trump is one year into his second term.

That has come with a crackdown on immigration and reinforcement along our southern border. Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, made her way to Nogales, Arizona, Wednesday.

I was at the Arizona-Mexico border for her visit where the message was clear-- the last year has been about fixing a humanitarian crisis.

Noem spoke to a crowd of federal law enforcement. Among them, Border Patrol Agents and Customs and Border Protection Officers. Noem credited their work over the past year for our region having a more secure border.

Wednesday's visit was all about border security for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. She touted a secure border means a secure country.

"The laws need to be enforced and they need to be applied equally to every single person," she said.

Noem said it starts at our border. She said for the past year the Trump Administration has been addressing a humanitarian crisis. At worst, Noem said, illegal immigrants threaten American lives with illegal crime, violence, and drugs.

"Just in 2025, CBP seized over 600,000 pounds of illicit drugs," she said.

Yes, Noem said, it's about protecting Americans. While at the same time discouraging our neighbors on the other side of the border from the dangerous journey and tough terrain many don't survive.

She urged people to consider, "was it compassionate to encourage men, women, and children to break the law and to put their lives at risk knowing they could be victimized along the way?"

As her visit came to a close, two Border Patrol Agents were recognized for their exceptional courage and going beyond the call of duty. One for his action in June 2024 for helping bring a Tucson murder suspect into custody after being shot at.

"We are a beacon to the world. The rest of the world follows America because we are the ones that provide the hope, the future for what the entire world should be," said Noem.

Noem did not ignore recent disruptions and protests. She reminded people that Amerians voted to send President Trump back to the White House and fight for law and order.