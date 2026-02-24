Cartel violence flares in Mexico but Nogales stays calm

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — The twin border cities of Nogales Arizona and Nogales, Sonora thrive on easy movement between the US and Mexico—and on the faith of visitors they will be safe there. KGUN9 went to Nogales to see how people there are reacting to the blast of cartel violence in Mexico.

When the Mexican military killed a major cartel leader in Mexico, so much cartel violence broke out that the US State Department advised people not to go to Mexico or to be very careful once they got there. But in Nogales people who cross the border regularly say they feel confident going into Mexico and doing whatever they need to do.

Extreme violence was the reaction from members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel when Mexican troops killed their leader.

But it’s been quiet in Nogales and people crossing the border are confident things will stay that way.

People often go to Nogales Sonora for low cost dental care. Peter Ferreira felt confident going there for dental care for his friend Bonita.

“I’m doing it for my cat. She needs to go to the veterinarian and it’s half the cost but I feel real calm and safe.”

Hugo Miguel is a citizen of Mexico and the US. He says Nogales does not see cartel violence and won’t this time.

“There's nothing to happen here in this area. They control the middle of the country. They never come to another state. So you can cross, you can cross the state to Mexico and buy your stuff, and everything is okay here in Nogales, Sonora.”

The US State Department ranks travel warnings between one and four. Most of Mexico is rated two—be cautious. The overall state of Sonora is a three– “reconsider travel” The worst of the violence is in category 4. The State Department says just don’t go there.

Mary Darling says she looked up specifics around Nogales and found the State Department rated it safe for US Government workers.

“I trust the area. It seems safe to me. The people are wonderful on both sides of the border, and there are some products down there that are fabulous. It's fun. It's a culturally great place. And you get things that you really can't find in the US.”