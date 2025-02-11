Border wall renovations: Nogales agents expand, restore wire on border fence

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over the weekend, Nogales border patrol agents expanded and renovated some parts of the border wall with concertina wire. This spiked, anti-climbing barrier makes it challenging and dangerous to cross.

Ever since the concertina wire was installed along the Nogales border fence during President Donald Trump’s first administration in 2018, it has been a symbol of both security and controversy.

“I think the wire is totally unnecessary and that the optics of it are very negative," said Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway.

Former Republican U.S. Representative Ken Buck says President Trump’s border security efforts are what voters want.

“He's doing exactly what the people told him they wanted him to do," said Buck.

Sheriff Hathaway says city leaders and business owners are against it because it makes the city look like a war zone.

“We rely on those people coming here and if the perception is that Nogales is a dangerous place, then people don't come here. So, you know that it's a very symbiotic relationship. Right on the other side of that wall is Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. A community with the same name," Sheriff Hathaway said.

Sheriff Hathaway says no matter what, Nogales, Arizona and Nogales, Mexico will always be connected, referring back to the saying “ambos Nogales” which means “both Nogales”.

“I think it’s unfounded to create this hostility, this animosity between the two countries and we try to oppose that here," said Sheriff Hathaway.

