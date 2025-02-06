500 troops deployed to Fort Huachuca in support of Southern Border mission

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officials announced that approximately 500 soldiers from Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) are deploying to Fort Huachuca, in support of the Southern Border mission.

The deployment comes as part of an effort directed by the President of the United States to strengthen border security and protect the nation’s territorial integrity.

The 10th Mountain Division will serve as a Joint Task Force headquarters, overseeing units from various military branches participating in the mission.

“The 10th Mountain Division stands ready to deploy our Soldiers,” said Lt. Col. Sarah J. Ray, spokesperson for the division. “Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, the 10th Mountain Division will deploy ready forces to support the effort to take operational control of the southern border.”

The soldiers will operate under U.S. Northern Command in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

While the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters will be based at Fort Huachuca, military personnel from multiple installations across the Joint Force will also be involved in operations across the southern border region.

These Fort Drum troops will join approximately 1,600 active-duty personnel who deployed earlier this year, adding to the 2,500 service members already assisting CBP in border security efforts.

For security reasons, detailed itineraries regarding the soldiers’ travel and arrival are not being released at this time.

KGUN9 will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.