Arizona’s top-ranked art fair returns

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 67th Annual Tubac Festival of the Arts will turn the streets, plazas and courtyards of Tubac’s historic village into an open-air gallery Feb. 4–8, drawing some of the Southwest’s biggest names in fine art and crafts to southern Arizona.

Arizona’s longest-running art festival, ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 10 nationally by Sunshine Artists, will feature roughly 200–250 painters, sculptors, jewelers, photographers and other makers. Streets are closed to vehicle traffic during the event, creating a pedestrian-friendly setting framed by more than 125 galleries, boutiques, specialty shops and restaurants.

Visitors can expect live music and cultural performances across the weekend, including Grupo de Danza Folklórica Allea‑Yiiwa from Sonora, Mexicayotl Academy Dancers from Nogales and Tucson’s Ballet Tapatío Folklórico. The festival schedule and stage times are posted on the Tubac fest's official site.

This year’s commemorative poster, Tangerine Twilight, was painted by Jennifer O’Cualain and will be available for $20 at the Rotary Club of Tubac booth on Calle Baca and at K Newby Gallery. Advance purchases and scheduled signing times with the artist are listed on the festival site.

Food, family activities and a Willcox Wineries Wine & Beer Garden will complement the art. The Wine & Beer Garden will offer tastings from Arizona wineries and local beers on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8; advance tickets include a commemorative tasting glass and a bundle of tasting tickets and are recommended.

Practical details for attendees: festival hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily (10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday). Parking lots operated by local nonprofits will offer spaces for $10 per car (golf carts $5; large vehicles/RVs $20); proceeds benefit organizations such as the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and local charities. Free shuttles will run from designated lots to the main festival area. The event is wheelchair accessible in most areas, though some historic streets and pathways may be uneven.

Leashed dogs are welcome, but recreational wheeled devices (bicycles, scooters, skateboards, golf carts, etc.) are not permitted for safety reasons — only wheelchairs and mobility scooters for accessibility are allowed.

The Tubac Festival of the Arts is produced by the Tubac Chamber of Commerce with promotions by Vermillion Promotions. For the full artist list, performance schedule, parking map and ticket info, click here to visit the festival page.