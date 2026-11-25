The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications for county treasurer following the resignation of Alejandro Paz.

Paz submitted his resignation in a letter to the Board on Nov. 23.

At a special meeting two days later, the Board accepted his resignation and appointed County Manager Jesus Valdez as the interim treasurer.

Valdez will serve until the new treasurer takes office.

To be considered, applicants must hand-deliver a completed application, a letter of interest, and a resume by noon on Jan. 8, 2027.

For more information on how to apply, contact Valdez at 520-375-7812.

This news comes after the previous treasurer was found guilty to embezzlement and tax evasion.

Elizabeth Gutfahr stole more than 38 million dollars from Santa Cruz County taxpayers.

In court documents, Gutfahr’s own defense attorney Josh Hamilton described her crimes as “one of the dumbest, ill-conceived, short-sighted, and most audacious crimes in Arizona state history.”