Former Santa Cruz County Treasurer sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for $38 million theft

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — She stole more than 38 million dollars from Santa Cruz County taxpayers. Now former Santa Cruz County Treasurer Elizabeth Gutfahr is headed to federal prison for 10 years. She was also sentenced to three years probation.

Elizabeth Gutfahr pleaded guilty to embezzlement and tax evasion in November.

In court documents, Gutfahr’s own defense attorney Josh Hamilton described her crimes as “one of the dumbest, ill-conceived, short-sighted, and most audacious crimes in Arizona state history.” Hamilton said Gutfahr did very little to cover up the crimes but they still went undiscovered for roughly ten years.

Since pleading guilty, Gutfahr been helping Santa Cruz County sell off real estate, livestock, and fancy cars to try to recover some of the stolen money.

In a memo to the Federal Judge in the case, Hamilton argued for sentencing her to the low end of the range agreed to in the plea bargain.

The defense and the prosecutors agreed to a range between five and a quarter to six and a half years in prison, plus three years on probation.

Gutfahr’s attorney says she thought she was borrowing money to build an ideal life for her family.

He said, “Ms. Gutfahr deluded herself into a pipe dream, whereby she thought she could borrow surplus funds to establish successful real estate and cattle businesses and then repay the money with everyone (her family included) being none the wiser. It was obviously an illegal and ill-conceived idea, but Ms. Gutfahr was not thinking clearly.”