Salvation Army Tucson launches 4th annual 'Socktober' drive

TUCSON, AZ — The Salvation Army Tucson is kicking off its fourth annual "Socktober" drive, inviting the community to donate new socks for the unhoused now through Oct. 31.

Each year, the campaign provides thousands of pairs of clean socks to men, women, and children experiencing homelessness across Tucson.

The drive also collects dog booties to help keep pets’ paws warm and safe during the winter months.

The Salvation Army Tucson requests donations for women’s and children’s socks in any style or color, along with black or white men’s socks in athletic, crew or sport length. They say adult medium and large sizes are the most in demand.

The organization also urges community members to host sock drives at their workplace, school or church.

Socktober began in 2011 when founder Brad Montague learned that socks were one of the least-donated but most-needed items at shelters. What started as a small effort of handing out socks on the streets has since grown into a worldwide movement.

“New socks are more than just comfort. They help protect the health and dignity of our neighbors who don’t have a safe place to call home,” Major Andres Espinoza, Salvation Army Tucson's City Coordinator, said in a statement. “A simple donation of socks can help prevent infections, improve circulation, and bring warmth during the colder months.”

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness , over 700,000 people in the U.S. experience housing insecurity each night. Local organizers say the need in Tucson is especially urgent as temperatures drop and resources are stretched thin.

Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House, located at 1002 N. Main Ave.

For more information, contact Volunteer Coordinator Kristin Ohman at kristin.ohman@usw.salvationarmy.org or call 520-448-3997.

