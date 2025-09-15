TFD crews responding to fire near Udall Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department crews are responding to a landfill fire near Udall Park.

TFD also saying via Facebook it is being treated as a "possible hazmat situation"

Part of the park has also been evacuated and a portion of Sabino Canyon road has been closed from Kolb to Tanque Verde.

TFD is asking people to avoid the area.

A large cloud of smoke could be seen nearby, along with a large presence of first responders.

This is still an ongoing story, we will provide more details as they become available.

