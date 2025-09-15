Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismEastside News

Actions

TFD crews responding to fire near Udall Park

A large cloud of smoke along with a large first responder presence could be seen in the area
Fire near Sabino Canyon and Kolb
KGUN 9
Screenshot
Fire near Sabino Canyon and Kolb
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department crews are responding to a landfill fire near Udall Park.

TFD also saying via Facebook it is being treated as a "possible hazmat situation"

Part of the park has also been evacuated and a portion of Sabino Canyon road has been closed from Kolb to Tanque Verde.

TFD is asking people to avoid the area.

A large cloud of smoke could be seen nearby, along with a large presence of first responders.

This is still an ongoing story, we will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

EASTSIDE RESOURCES

City Council Ward 2 City of Tucson Resources Tanque Verde HS Student View
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism