TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — TUCSON, Ariz. — Inside the pantry at the Salvation Army’s Hospitality House in Tucson, shelves are stocked with Thanksgiving staples, from mashed potatoes and yams to green beans, as volunteers prepare to feed hundreds of people during the holiday week.

Tucson City Coordinator Andres Espinoza said 120 volunteers are helping the Salvation Army make sure people in need can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal while also experiencing a sense of community.

“This event means a lot because you can see faces, people, families coming together,” Espinoza said.

Volunteer Christopher Smith said the Salvation Army expects to serve more than 500 people. With 75 turkeys on hand, volunteers are preparing to serve guests a full Thanksgiving dinner.

Smith said volunteering is another way for him to give back to the Tucson community.

“I've also been working with...meal program we do here three days a week and just a way to give back to the community,” Smith said. “A lot of the people are very thankful. They're very friendly. It makes you feel good, you know.”

The Salvation Army Hospitality House, located north of downtown Tucson, will open its doors on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.