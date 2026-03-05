Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Salvation Army seeking donations for their Caring Kits Drive

Salvation Army seeks donations for caring kits to help Tucson's unhoused community
The Salvation Army is collecting donations to assemble caring kits for people experiencing homelessness in Tucson. The kits are filled with essential items designed to help unhoused individuals stay healthy while the organization works to help people get back on track.

Requested donation items include toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks, soap, deodorant, and other essentials. The kits are assembled with both masculine and feminine products and are one of the ways the Salvation Army works to help people get back on track.

Kelli Beasley, the Salvation Army's community engagement manager, said the kits make a meaningful difference for those who receive them.

"It brings dignity back to them. It's just a wonderful thing for the community to do, and it's not really expensive. Anything that you donate will be used throughout the year," Beasley said.

The caring kits drive runs through April 15. Donations can be left at the Salvation Army Hospitality House on W Speedway Blvd & N Main Ave. More information on how to donate can be found at the Salvation Army's website.

