Salad and Go goes out of business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Salad and Go has a sad twist to its name right now. The chain is going. They have declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy and they are shutting down.

At Speedway and Craycroft, customers lined up at a Salad and Go for a last taste of fresh salads.

Andrea Ramirez says, “It was unexpected. Really sad. I come here at least once or twice a week.”

Alexandria Garcia described the appeal: “It’s healthy. It’s fast. It’s easy. It’s convenient and it’s affordable.”

Salad and Go’s idea of fresh salads at reasonable prices helped the chain grow to more than 70 stores in Arizona and Nevada—seven of them in the Tucson areas. But business wilted. The company cited consumer demand, rising costs and lingering problems from past expansion as it filed for bankruptcy.

The company says it did not have any cases of the fresh produce parasite that’s spread illness across at least 35 states but the illness was not good for any business focused on fresh produce.

Workers told us they didn’t know the shutdown was happening until they saw news reports but bankruptcy records suggest it’s been coming for a long time.

Court dockets show 18 complex documents–hundreds of pages— all filed on August 4th.

Those documents show the future for most of the Salad and Go locations. They include a $105 million dollar deal to sell at least 65 locations to Dutch Bros Coffee.

