Sahuarita PD: Two dead inside home

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sahuarita Police Department (SPD) is investigating two deaths inside a home on West Via Cerro Colorado on Thursday.
According to police, a 911 call reported a homicide at the house. Officers and Rural Metro Fire responders arrived at the location and found two people dead.
The SPD says one of the individuals appears to have died by suicide, and that they do not suspect any danger to the public at this time.
This is a developing story. KGUN 9 will update this story when police release additional details.
Police are asking that anyone with information on these deaths call SPD at (520) 344-7000 or their tip line, (520) 445-7864.
