Sahuarita Unified School District prepares for AzMERIT testing

TUSCON, Ariz. - After months of preparation in the classrooms, AzMERIT testing will begin this month and many schools are hoping to boost scores after last year's disappointing performances.

The scores from the tests are a big contributor to the final grade that schools and districts receive many schools begin testing this month.

For some, taking a test might not be a big deal, but for others, the thought of it makes them panic. "I'm going to get stressed and if you get stressed out, it's not good," said Grace Mellen, a fifth-grade student at Anza Trail School.

Students and teachers at Sahuarita Unified School District's Anza Trail School spent all week reviewing for the state test set to begin tomorrow for many districts.

Mrs. Kurle, a 7th-grade teacher at Anza Trail says they have been reviewing the modeling of answering questions that require students to read all the instructions and multiple choices and choosing the best answer and a lot of focus on writing.

She says this test is something they have been getting ready for since the first day of school. "We have been really focusing in on the schools that apply to the rubric that's used to grade, which is what they're doing on Monday," Kurle said.

Last year, 41% of students district-wide passed the English Language Arts part of the test and 40% passed the Math portion. This was an overall good score, but Anza Trail's principal Darlene Robinson says, there is always room for growth and its possible with help from the parents. "It's really getting to know our students through positive relationships and partnering up with families," she explained.

Many students getting back from spring break -- and teachers are urging parents to help them their kids back in the mindset by doing their part: