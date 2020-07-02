Sahuarita, Sierra Vista and Douglas plan to launch Independence Day fireworks

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sahuarita, Sierra Vista and Douglas plan to hold Independence Day fireworks shows.

Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Nogales, Ariz. have canceled their events due to coronavirus and fire concerns.

Sahuarita's show will start at 8:30 p.m. July 4. Wrightston Ridge Park will be closed and viewers will be encouraged to watch the show from their home.

Sierra Vista will start its festivities at 8 p.m. near Domingo Paiz Sports Complex. At 6 p.m., authorities will close Tacoma Street and Las Brisas Way at Coronado Drive. The Highway 90 Bypass will be closed from Coronado Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Those who gather in public to watch the show will be expected to stay six feet apart.

Douglas will hold a drive-thru freedom parade at 5:30 p.m. followed by 8 p.m. fireworks. There will be no public gathering and viewers are encouraged to watch from home.