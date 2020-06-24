Marana plans to proceed with fireworks display

TUCSON, Ariz. — Marana plans to proceed with its Independence Day fireworks show.

Fireworks will be launched at 8:30 p.m. July 4 at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road.

The park will be closed due to fire safety.

According to town spokeswoman Vic Hathaway, the town is working closely with Northwest Fire District to ensure safety.

The Marana fireworks show could be a rarity in Southern Arizona. The City of Tucson and Casino del Sol have postponed scheduled fireworks shows due to coronavirus and fire danger concerns.

