Sahuarita Police: Four suspects indicted for January 2019 murder

TUCSON, Ariz. — Four people were indicted in connection with a January 2019 murder of 59-year-old Manuel Bojorquez in Sahuarita.

According to Sahuarita police, the deadly shooting took place in the 2200 block of East Sahuarita Road.

On Aug. 4, police arrested 28-year-old William Anthony Lira and 25-year-old Manuel Robles Monreal Jr. in connection with the crime. On Aug. 14, police arrested two more suspects.

A Pima County Grand Jury indicted Lira for first-degree murder, five counts of armed robbery and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Monreal was indicted for first degree murder, five counts of armed robbery and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Luis Alberto Martinez, 28, was indicted for first-degree murder, five counts of armed robbery, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor. Jorge Luis Lopez was indicted on first-degree murder, five counts of armed robbery, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor.

All four suspects were booked into Pima County Jail. Lopez, Martinez and Lira were booked on $1 million bonds. Monreal's bond is $500,000.