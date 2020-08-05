Police: 2 suspects arrested in Sahuarita homicide

SAHUARITA, Ariz. — The Sahuarita Police Department has arrested two suspects involved in a shooting from 2019.

On January 26, officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of East Sahuarita Road. Upon arrival, multiple persons had been shot and were taken to the hospital.

According to SPD, one of the persons who was shot has been identified as Manuel Bojorquez, who later died from his injuries, turning the investigation into a homicide.

Law enforcement leaders at all levels of government know that no one agency can address all issues, even when they have significant resources. I’m thankful for having good working relationships with our local, state and federal agencies! This case involved numerous SPD resources over a long period of time. The investigation was complex and our detectives, officers and civilian staff did not give up and they’ve done really good work! We send a big thank you out to those allied agencies like the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Marshals Service. Over the last few days, the U.S. Marshals played a significant role in tracking down and arresting two of the murder suspects at the request of the SPD.” Utilized in the case was the United States Marshals Service Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force – Tucson. David Gonzales, U.S. Marshal for the District of Arizona stated, “The arrest of these murder suspects was the result of excellent collaboration between the Sahuarita Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. The thorough and complicated investigation by Sahuarita Detectives was instrumental in identifying the suspects and their ultimate capture. SPD Chief John Noland

The department has been working with several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies during this investigation, according to SPD. Last week and this week, several investigative actions collected, resulted in police contacting and interviewing multiple involved parties in the case, which lead to two arrests.

On August 3, 28-year-old William Anthony Lira of Tucson was arrested for one count of first-degree murder and booked into the Pima County jail.

On August 4, 25-year-old Manuel Robles Monreal Jr. of Tucson was arrested for first-degree murder and booked into the Pima County jail. His booking photo has not yet been released.

Additional charges associated with actions taken during the incident will be processed by SPD and Pima County Attorney’s Office.

SPD says other persons involved are expected to be arrested.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact the SPD by calling 911, or 520-344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday, or by contacting our TIP Line at 520-445-7847.