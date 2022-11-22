Sahuarita mom's non-profit working to stuff stockings for children in hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the holidays around the corner, one Sahuarita mom has made it her mission to help other families whose children suffer complex medical needs like her son.

Caysen's Crew a local non-profit, is working to stuff 100 stockings with toys for kids at Tucson Medical Center and Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center.

"We help children who are battling complex medical needs," Jennifer Contreras, Caysen's Crew founder said. "So these tend to fall in the category of life long illnesses that require frequent medical attention often hospitalizations as well."

The stockings will be delivered on Christmas Eve.

For more information on how you can help stock the stuffing, please visit CaysensCrew.com.