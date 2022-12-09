Saguaro City Music Theater providing tuition free classes for kids of all abilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saguaro City Music Theater is a new local non-profit that is giving kids in our community the chance to express themselves on stage alongside Broadway performers, at no cost.

Dena DiGiacinto and Drew Humphrey are a New York City couple who moved to Tucson during the pandemic. They know first hand how important it was to return to the stage. So, they figured out a way to bring the arts to Tucson for free.

“There is a place in Saguaro City Music Theater for everyone," said DiGiacinto.

From the Big Apple to the Old Pueblo, Dena and Drew are one year into their non profit, where they have been able to give tuition free theater classes to 100 kids and teens and also those with special needs.

“It is our goal to continue doing tuition free programming from now until forever," said DiGiacinto.

But for Drew, this non-profit is a full circle moment. As a graduate from the University of Arizona, this is his way of saying “thank you” to the city that raised him.

“I wouldn't have gone to New York if it wasn’t for a theater community here in Tucson when I was a kid that gave me opportunities to be on stage," said Humphrey.

This holiday season, Saguaro City Music Theater will perform the live radio play– “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” with a live foley artist on stage. Dena and Drew want to inspire kids of all ages to dance and sing like nobody's watching. But it’s the feeling off stage that they hope students hold onto forever.

"It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" will debut on Friday, Dec. 9 and continue through Christmas Eve. This will be their third production of the year— but next year, they hope to do four shows and continue providing tuition free theatre classes to kids of all ages.

For more information on tuition free theater classes for kids or tickets to their production visit their website or call 520-809-5729.