Local theater professionals weigh in on the future of theater education

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For many local artists and theater lovers, it's about keeping the stage alive.

"I think the future of theatre is always going to be a challenge," Raulie Martinez, the resident lighting designer for The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, said. "But as an artist we like a challenge."

For Martinez, theater was always a big part of his life.

"That's the thing that drew me to this is story telling in all its forms," he said.

So he decided to make it his life's work and study it at the University of Arizona.

"When I came to the U of A and walked into the Maroney Theater, I was blown away by the crews the sets and all these people working," Martinez said.

The UA School of Theatre, Film & Television announced their decision to pause applications for the musical theater and acting programs. Many students took to social media in disappointment. For Martinez, he said if they pause the applications to make the programs better, then it would be a good thing.

"It's still a program that's worth keeping and not take out entirely," he said.

He said the program gave him a safe space to learn.

"It's an opportunity to make mistakes in a place that's safe to make mistakes," he said. "Through the connections I made at the U of A, I was given so many opportunities."

Chris Seidman, the executive director of Unscrewed Theater, said it's important for the theater community to support each other.

"I think because they are making this step, it may open things up for the different arts organizations around Tucson, where we might be able to fill the gap," he said.

The school will review the program and share its findings in mid-March.

----

