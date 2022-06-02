Sabino Canyon reopens after road improvements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The repaving project that started back in February is now complete. The Forest Service U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) says the repaving included shoulder space, vegetation removal, and pavement preservation treatment.

The project took place during dry spring months to avoid effects on Sabino Creek's water quality and fish population says USDA.

I want to send my sincere thank you to the public for understanding and allowing us this time to address these important repairs. Being able to provide access for all people is a priority and with these GAOA funds we feel like we have taken another step forward in accomplishing that goal. Kerwin Dewberry, Forest Supervisor

USDA says the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area has more than one million visitors each year making it one of the most popular outdoor spots in Tucson.

The $2.2 Million in funding comes from the Great American Outdoors Act. The Act offers five years of funding to provide needed maintenance for critical facilities and infrastructure in national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, recreation areas, and American Indian schools.

