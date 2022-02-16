Sabino Canyon Recreation Area receives $2.2 million in funding for roads improvements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Coronado National Forest will begin processing road work at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. The project is expected to last around 4 months and will enhance visitors' experience.

According to the Forest Service, the project is set to start on Feb. 21, 2022, around 5 miles of road will be repaved.

The $2.2 Million funding comes from the Great American Outdoors Act. The Act offers five years of funding to provide needed maintenance for critical facilities and infrastructure in national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, recreation areas, and American Indian schools.

