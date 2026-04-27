Sabino Canyon Crawler adds shuttles to fleet

Visitors to Sabino Canyon Recreation Area will soon have a new way to explore one of Southern Arizona’s most popular outdoor destinations.

Starting May 1, four new 23-passenger electric shuttles will begin carrying riders along Bear Canyon, offering emissions-free trips to Bear Canyon Overlook and the Seven Falls Trailhead.

The smaller vehicles expand service offered by the Sabino Canyon Crawler, which already operates larger 62-passenger electric shuttles on the main Sabino Canyon route.

Officials say the expansion improves access while reducing noise and pollution in the canyon. Last year alone, the shuttle system carried more than 95,000 passengers.

The new fleet was made possible in part by a $2.5 million investment from Tucson Electric Power, which helped fund both the electric vehicles and infrastructure upgrades needed to support them.

The new shuttles, built with American-made components by Moto Electric Vehicles, can operate all day in Bear Canyon on a single charge, according to system managers.

Hourly departures on the Bear Canyon route will run from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., while the Sabino Canyon route will continue hourly service from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The wheelchair-accessible shuttle system operates year-round from Sabino Canyon Road, with tickets available in person or online. Visitors should note shuttle fares are separate from the recreation area’s vehicle entrance fee.