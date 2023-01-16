Sabino and Bear Canyon roads closed due to flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Coronado National Forest notifies the public that Sabino and Bear Canyon roads are closed due to flooding.
Due to the unpredictable nature of water levels during rain events and the risk of becoming stranded, visitors are advised not to cross low-water bridges.
