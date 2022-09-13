Royal Palms apartment residents and neighbors meet with Tucson Police about safety concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drug use, recent shootings and homelessness on or around the Royal Palms apartment complex led to a meeting with tenants and neighbors who voiced their concerns to the Tucson Police Department.

“There’s been SWAT out here since we’ve lived here raiding an apartment. There was a teenager that was shot out in front of my husband’s best friend’s house and it’s getting to the point where it’s not safe even being in your own apartment,” said a Royal Palms apartment tenant.

This Royal Palms apartment resident wished to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation and safety concerns.

They are one of the many residents who attended a meeting with Tucson Police regarding neighborhood safety issues on Monday evening.

“Everywhere you turn there’s somebody being assaulted, everywhere you turn there’s a fentanyl bust, everywhere you turn there’s somebody dying because they overdosed. When is enough going to be enough?” said the anonymous tenant.

In the meeting, tenants and neighbors voiced complaints like drug deals in areas around the complex with no lights. The anonymous tenant said she’s seen those experiencing homelessness bathe in the pool.

“I’ve seen people out in the pool with bottles of shampoo and conditioner,” said the anonymous tenant.

One resident in the meeting said she had someone looking through their window with a flashlight.

“We pay rent, we don’t feel safe. Why is it that only maintenance people are only on the property? Where is your management team? Why are they not here?” said the anonymous tenant.

KGUN 9 reached out to the Royal Palms apartment complex for a statement and has not heard back.

Tucson Police said they’ve tried contacting the owners to the complex and are looking into other solutions to these problems.

TPD ended the meeting with their next steps.

Some of their plans include reaching out to code enforcement and the apartment complex regarding on-site security. They said they also plan to discuss possible fire code violations with the Tucson Fire Department.

TPD mentioned that they are talking with La Frontera about a possible triage center for those experiencing homelessness.

They encouraged everyone in the meeting to keep calling with their concerns.

“It’s flat out scary. Completely, totally, bluntly—it's scary,” said the anonymous resident.

