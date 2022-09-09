Crime near Royal Palms apartments has neighbors frustrated, fearful

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Neighbors are sounding the alarm at Royal Palms Apartment Complex near Speedway and Craycroft, after seeing frequent drug use and concerning shootings on and near the property.

Right across the street, employees at Perfection Auto Works are fed up.

“I’m tired of it. I’m tired of seeing it... It has gotten worse and worse every year that I’ve been here," said car detailer David Stuehm, who started working at the shop in 2016.

"Whatever they’re smoking, they’re smoking off of aluminum foil," he added. "Whatever it is. Because we find aluminum foil in the parking lot all the time.”

A tenant at the complex, who wishes to remain anonymous, confirms there’s often drug deals and drug use in plain sight, and the sound of gunshots after dark.

She also tells KGUN 9 there are issues like trash, roaches, and mold across the complex. In her unit, she says the sinks don’t work, forcing her to wash dishes in the bathtub, which doesn’t drain.

All this as she and other neighbors say management is rarely on site.

“They’re kind of fending for themselves over there," said Dawn Ferguson, who lives a few blocks away in the Duffy neighborhood.

Those living in the homes nearby say they've noticed more people wandering and more petty theft recently, but they're even more concerned about the nearby shootings. One shooting last month outside the apartment complex killed a 15-year-old boy.

“I think a lot of us in this neighborhood are absolutely just afraid. We’re afraid," said one neighbor, who goes by Bob. “It’s heartbreaking and it’s scary."

Bob, Ferguson, and others have been in the neighborhood for decades. Bob says he had hoped he would spend his entire life in Tucson.

“Now I’m at a point where I’m actually considering maybe moving somewhere else," he admitted. "That in itself is heartbreaking. It’s almost like the end of a marriage. I hate to even admit that I’m considering that.”

With regard to the apartment complex, Tucson Police Department told KGUN in a statement, “We have upped the resources at night and have made arrests."

The neighbors say they understand police are understaffed, but they want a stronger response.

“There’s just not enough of them to handle the violent crimes, let alone the street crimes that we’re looking at around here," Ferguson said. "I don’t know what the answer is other than get more boots on the ground. We need help.”

"Someone is not doing their job," said Stuehm.

There is a meeting scheduled for Monday between neighbors, TPD, and council member Steve Kozachik. They plan to talk about the issues the neighborhood is seeing, leading to a mixture of encouragement and skepticism from those who spoke to KGUN.

KGUN reached out to Royal Palms management for comment but did not receive a response as of Thursday night.

