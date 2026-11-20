TUCSON, Arizona — He is a CEO riding with a purpose. John Hewko is taking part in his 14th El Tour de Tucson. The head of Rotary International will again be racing to raise funds for polio eradication.

"Let's see if we can eradicate a disease," said Hewko.

In 1985, his organization came up with a plan.

"We said let's see if we can do it for polio," Hewko said.

Through the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Rotary International is closing in on its goal.

"We're now down to just two countries Afghanistan and Pakistan," explained Hewko.

That is where El Tour de Tucson comes in.

"It is one of our largest fundraising events of the year for our polio eradication efforts," Hewko said.

In 2008, the Rotary Club of Tucson started using El Tour as a fundraiser.

An avid cyclist, John joined the effort a few years later.

"It just kept growing and growing and took on a whole world wide life of its own," said Hewko.

Hewko says to date, Rotarians have raised $77 million for polio eradication thanks to El Tour.

"El Tour is playing a huge role actually in getting us to a polio free world," Hewko said.

He will join more than 100 Rotarians from around the world on the race through Tucson. So far this year, they've already raised about $1.2 million.

Hewko admits there's another benefit for him.

"I love the ride," said Hewko.

As a Chicagoan, he enjoys our weather in November. That is, with the exception of 2013.

Rain caused riders difficulties crossing the washes.

"But it's a great, well organized, beautiful scenery." said Hewko. "I love Tucson and we're torturing ourselves doing the ride for a great cause."

You can donate to Rotary International with their efforts to eradicate polio.

