Road up Mt. Lemmon back open

Just in time for Ski Valley opening
Michael Stanley
A dusting of snow at Bear Wallow by Michael Stanley.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 12:31:48-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deputies have announced the reopening of the road up Mount Lemmon to all vehicles.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed the opening Wednesday morning.

It says "NO RESTRICTIONS!"

This reopening is just in time for Ski Valley opening up Thursday, Jan 5.

