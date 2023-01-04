Road up Mt. Lemmon back open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deputies have announced the reopening of the road up Mount Lemmon to all vehicles.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed the opening Wednesday morning.

It says "NO RESTRICTIONS!"

This reopening is just in time for Ski Valley opening up Thursday, Jan 5.

The road to Mt. Lemmon is NOW OPEN to all vehicles. https://t.co/EnVGQDkLp4 pic.twitter.com/tWQxoR2IQn — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) January 4, 2023