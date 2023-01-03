Watch Now
Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley to open Thursday, Jan. 5

Ski Valley received about 10 inches of snow as of Monday, Jan. 2.
Posted at 4:45 PM, Jan 03, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thanks to recent snowfall totally about 10 inches on Mt. Lemmon, Ski Valley has announced plans to open its slopes to skiing and snowboarding starting Thursday, Jan. 5.

Ski Valley announced on its website and via Twitter that recent snowfall produced enough ground cover for its winter ski season to begin this week.

Lift tickets are sold in-person at the Ski Valley resort, and are sold as full-day and half day rides. One adult all-day lift ticket costs $69.

For a full list of rates, including discounts for children 12 and under, military and seniors, visit the Ski Valley website.

Information on equipment rentals and ski lessons can also be found online, or by calling (520) 576-1321.

Like lift tickets, lessons must be purchased in-person.

It's a best practice to check weather and with Pima County for conditions and road closure updates before heading up to Mt. Lemmon, as conditions can shift quickly.

Call (520) 547-7510 for the latest road conditions.

As of Tuesday, the road is open for four-wheel drive vehicles and those with snow chains. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says all-wheel drive vehicles are not currently allowed, and the latest conditions may include ice.

