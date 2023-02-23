Road to Mt Lemmon: Closed to all but residents and employees

After a blustery and snowy Wednesday, access to Mt. Lemmon is closed to everyone with the exception of residents and employees, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

To check updates, PCSD updates their hotline when access at the base changes. Call (520) 547-7510 for the latest.

Ski slopes at Ski Valley will also be closed Thursday and Friday as the resort assesses storm damage. According to Ski Valley's social media, crews are clearing trees that fell on the ski run Wednesday.

Check the Ski Valley website for the latest status.

Grey Carpenter, owner of the Mt. Lemmon General Store, shared pictures of the storm damage with KGUN 9. About 12-14 inches of snow fell on the mountain.@PatParrisTV has the details https://t.co/CaqD8k1Ch0. pic.twitter.com/G8bSj4YavK — KGUN 9 On Your Side (@kgun9) February 23, 2023

