Mt. Lemmon marked with downed power lines, trees after storm

Wednesday's winter storm dropped 12-14 inches on the mountain.
Posted: 5:11 PM, Feb 22, 2023
Grey Carpenter, owner of Mt. Lemmon General Store told us the area is without power.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wednesday's winter storm hit Mt Lemmon and the Summerhaven area particularly hard.

Grey Carpenter, owner of the Mt. Lemmon General Store, shared pictures of the damage with KGUN 9 after the storm passed.

Carpenter tells me power poles and power lines are 'down everywhere.'

Many trees are also down, he says.

He says Trico is trying to restore power to the area at this time. Carpenter expects the mountain to be closed for several days, after they received between 12 -14 inches of snow on top of those very strong winds.

Storm damage on Mt. Lemmon Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Ski Valley has also closed the slopes Thursday as staff there evaluates damage.

For the latest on Sky Valley's status, visit them online.

