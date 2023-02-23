Mt. Lemmon marked with downed power lines, trees after storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wednesday's winter storm hit Mt Lemmon and the Summerhaven area particularly hard.
Grey Carpenter, owner of the Mt. Lemmon General Store, shared pictures of the damage with KGUN 9 after the storm passed.
Carpenter tells me power poles and power lines are 'down everywhere.'
Many trees are also down, he says.
He says Trico is trying to restore power to the area at this time. Carpenter expects the mountain to be closed for several days, after they received between 12 -14 inches of snow on top of those very strong winds.
Ski Valley has also closed the slopes Thursday as staff there evaluates damage.
For the latest on Sky Valley's status, visit them online.
