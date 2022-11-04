Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Road to Mount Lemmon closed to many vehicles Friday, Nov. 4

The Road to Mount Lemmon has been closed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Terry Helmer | WCPO
The Road to Mount Lemmon has been closed
The Road to Mount Lemmon has been closed.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 11:02:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The road to Mount Lemmon was closed to many vehicles Friday, Nov. 4.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, only 4x4 vehicles were allowed past Catalina Highway milepost 24.

Call (520) 547-7510 to check the status of Catalina Highway before trying to drive up.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!