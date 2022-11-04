Road to Mount Lemmon closed to many vehicles Friday, Nov. 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The road to Mount Lemmon was closed to many vehicles Friday, Nov. 4.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, only 4x4 vehicles were allowed past Catalina Highway milepost 24.
Call (520) 547-7510 to check the status of Catalina Highway before trying to drive up.
