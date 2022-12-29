Watch Now
Road to Mount Lemmon closed Thursday, Dec. 29

Road Closure
Posted at 5:45 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 07:47:32-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Icy conditions have caused the Pima County Sheriff's Department to close the road to Mount Lemmon Thursday morning.

Only residents and employees are allowed to drive up the mountain.

For updates, call (520) 547-7510.

