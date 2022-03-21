Road to Mount Lemmon closed Monday, March 21

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department was closed Monday due to weather conditions.
‼️Mt. Lemmon Road Closed‼️ https://t.co/8uPMi8pWTG pic.twitter.com/s6sFT7Yxjo— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) March 21, 2022
There was no time slated for the road to reopen.
Call (520) 547-7510 to check the status of Catalina Highway before trying to drive up.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter