Road to Mount Lemmon closed Monday, March 21

Road to Mount Lemmon closed
Road to Mount Lemmon closed
Posted at 6:00 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 09:00:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department was closed Monday due to weather conditions.

There was no time slated for the road to reopen.

Call (520) 547-7510 to check the status of Catalina Highway before trying to drive up.

