Road to Mount Lemmon closed Monday, Jan. 23

The Road to Mount Lemmon has been closed.
Terry Helmer | WCPO
Posted at 8:09 AM, Jan 23, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed due to a winter storm.

Updates are available at the hotline, (520) 547-7510.

